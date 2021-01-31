First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.56. 693,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,242. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $320.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

