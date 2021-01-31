First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Position Raised by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

FBIZ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

