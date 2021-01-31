First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.43. 3,792,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

