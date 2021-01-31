First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. 13,189,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

