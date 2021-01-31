First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.69. 5,969,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.