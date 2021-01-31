First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.