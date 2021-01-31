First American Trust FSB Sells 978 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

