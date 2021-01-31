First American Trust FSB Sells 7,873 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $49.57. 27,480,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

