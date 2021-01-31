First American Trust FSB Sells 42,115 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,115 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $65.48. 362,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

