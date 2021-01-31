First American Trust FSB Sells 3,777 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.76. 2,785,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,211. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

