First American Trust FSB Sells 3,282 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $25,112,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,306. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

