First American Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.26. 3,535,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,400. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

