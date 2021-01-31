First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 268,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. 6,643,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

