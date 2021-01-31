First American Trust FSB Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,496,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,904. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

