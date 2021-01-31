First American Trust FSB Has $6.67 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First American Trust FSB lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $7.47 on Friday, hitting $195.37. 4,635,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

