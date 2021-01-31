Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.20

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $27.90. Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 459,955 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTT. TD Securities lowered Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

