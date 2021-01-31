Financial Survey: Visa (NYSE:V) vs. Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.74% 37.22% 14.61% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Visa and Kuboo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 17.24 $10.87 billion $5.04 38.34 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Visa and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 26 0 2.87 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $224.24, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

Visa beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

