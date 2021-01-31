Financial Survey: CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies -19,936.37% N/A -737.76% Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54%

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 231.54 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A

Luminar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CurAegis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats CurAegis Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety and wellness. It focuses on the commercialization of the myCadian system, a wellness and safety system that enables the user to anticipate and avert undesired or disastrous situations caused by the degradation of alertness; and Z-Coach, a proprietary sleep training and education solution to correct sleep issues and enhance overall wellness for industry professionals and corporate workers. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

