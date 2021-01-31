Financial Review: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Verify Smart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.18 $40.92 million $0.55 19.67 Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pretium Resources and Verify Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 7 4 0 2.36 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.08, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Risk & Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 15.38% 16.09% 9.83% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Verify Smart on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

