Financial Analysis: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) versus Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nexa Resources and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $5.65, suggesting a potential downside of 34.53%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexa Resources and Modern Cinema Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.49 -$146.63 million $0.36 23.97 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modern Cinema Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Modern Cinema Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

