Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Argus

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Argus from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

