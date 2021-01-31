Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Down 66.2% in January

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the December 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,433. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $279,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.