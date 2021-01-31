Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.10.

FIS stock opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

