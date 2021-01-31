Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.10.
FIS stock opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.
In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.