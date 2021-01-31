Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 6.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

FIS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.46. 4,543,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

