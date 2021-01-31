Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,420 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Microchip Technology worth $87,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

