Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,842 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up about 1.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $46,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 193,494 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

NYSE FBHS opened at $86.25 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

