Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,101 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Hostess Brands worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 186,412 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $2,525,882.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,634 shares of company stock valued at $50,830,007. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

TWNK stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.