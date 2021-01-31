Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Landstar System makes up approximately 1.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Landstar System worth $65,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $158.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

