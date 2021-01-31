Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 291.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,746 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $35,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.