Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,038 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 911,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $408,028 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

