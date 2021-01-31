Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Choice Hotels International worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,323,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHH opened at $100.64 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.