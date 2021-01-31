Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,614 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $128,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average of $285.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.