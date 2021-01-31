FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $235.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

