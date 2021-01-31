Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Down 7.8%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $27.00. 1,141,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 593,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $90,061.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,735.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 646,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

