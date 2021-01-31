Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Positive data from studies on FT596 and FT516 bodes well for the company. The company entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. However, the candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development stages. The study of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the stock’s prospects. The manufacturing and distribution process of these cell product candidates is complex and risk prone. This, in turn, could flare up costs. . Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.89.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 79,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

