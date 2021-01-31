Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $108.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FATE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069 over the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

