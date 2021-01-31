Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

