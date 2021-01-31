FantasyGold Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,544.98 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 48% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $142,544.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00132988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,108.31 or 0.91443462 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

