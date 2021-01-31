Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.80.

Shares of FB stock opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

