Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.31. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

