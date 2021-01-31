Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.06 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $11.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.80.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.31. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

