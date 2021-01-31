Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Increased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 990,865 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,379,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,094,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.03.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,601,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.