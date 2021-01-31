Expanse (EXP) Price Up 128% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 59.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $178,165.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded 128% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.25 or 0.04030819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00391729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.01210115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00526262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00409064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00251716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

