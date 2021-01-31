Exosis Trading Down 1.6% This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Exosis has a total market cap of $14,544.95 and $3,332.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,911.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.50 or 0.04003077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00388403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.01198579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00526825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00407168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00252501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,025 coins and its circulating supply is 516,025 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

