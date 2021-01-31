Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after acquiring an additional 577,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,783,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

