Exane Derivatives Sells 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $314.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

