Exane Derivatives Sells 2,496 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,241.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.