Exane Derivatives Sells 15,265 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

NYSE:EMR opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

