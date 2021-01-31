Exane Derivatives Purchases New Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $259.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average of $228.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

