Exane Derivatives Purchases 88 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.